Founded in 1898 by the business community, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) was the first in the world to conduct on-site research of tropical diseases. Sir Ronald Ross of LSTM was the first British winner of the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the link between mosquitoes and malaria. LTSM scientists are credited for discoveries and treatments of sleeping sickness, elephantiasis, river blindness and recently began monumental work to sequester and treat meningitis and sleeping sickness in Africa. LSTM opened the Centre for Tropical and Infectious Disease in January 2008. CTID is a state-of-the-art research facility in Liverpool which houses a variety of consortiums related to the study of Malaria.

Address Pembroke Place Liverpool L3 5QA UK Website http://www.liv.ac.uk/lstm/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_School_of_Tropical_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed