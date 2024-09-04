Founded in 1898 by the business community, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) was the first in the world to conduct on-site research of tropical diseases. Sir Ronald Ross of LSTM was the first British winner of the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the link between mosquitoes and malaria. LTSM scientists are credited for discoveries and treatments of sleeping sickness, elephantiasis, river blindness and recently began monumental work to sequester and treat meningitis and sleeping sickness in Africa. LSTM opened the Centre for Tropical and Infectious Disease in January 2008. CTID is a state-of-the-art research facility in Liverpool which houses a variety of consortiums related to the study of Malaria.

Address
Pembroke Place Liverpool L3 5QA UK
Website
http://www.liv.ac.uk/lstm/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_School_of_Tropical_Medicine

Unravelling the venomous bite of an endangered mammal

Researchers from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and ZSL (Zoological Society of London) have worked with a team of scientists from institutions across the globe—to uncover the truth behind the origin of venom ...

Nov 25, 2019

Researchers take a novel approach to snakebite treatment

Researchers at LSTM's Alistair Reid Venom Research Unit are looking at treatment for snakebite in a completely different way and have shown that it is possible to treat the bite from one snake with antivenom produced from ...

Apr 19, 2018

