Lifespan is Rhode Island's first health center formed in 1964. Lifespan includes five hospitals in Rhode Island and the mission is to provide better health care delivery to the citizens of Rhode Island and New England. Lifespan is ranked high with comparable integrated health care delivery systems nationally. News releases, education and patient care information is published on-line.

Address 167 Point Street, Suite 2C Providence, RI, 02903 Website http://www.lifespan.org/

