The Leibniz Institute for the German Language (IDS; German: Leibniz-Institut für Deutsche Sprache) in Mannheim, Germany, is a linguistic and social research institute and a member of the Leibniz Association. Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Henning Lobin, director of the institute, and Prof. Dr. Arnulf Deppermann, vice director of the institute, IDS employs a staff of about 160. The IDS was established in Mannheim in 1964 and is still headquartered there. It is the central extramural institute for research and documentation of the German language in its contemporary usage and its recent history. As a member of the Leibniz-Gemeinschaft (Leibniz-Association), the IDS is financed both by the federal government and by the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

