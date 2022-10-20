New materials constitute the key for the development of pioneering technologies. In this context, the DWI—Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials faces a central challenge of modern materials research: the development of active and interactive materials. This concerns, for example, materials that – mimicking natural materials—can self-assemble, self-regulate or move autonomously. By enabling progress in the medical and hygiene sector, among others, and in the areas of mobility, environment and sustainability, these innovative materials can contribute towards an optimal life in the 21st century. At the DWI, young researchers and experienced scientists are jointly investigating the key questions for developing these future materials. Hereby the institute combines sophisticated fundamental research with concepts for a fast practical implementation.

Address Forckenbeckstr. 50, 52056 Aachen, Germany Website www.dwi.rwth-aachen.de

