New materials constitute the key for the development of pioneering technologies. In this context, the DWI—Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials faces a central challenge of modern materials research: the development of active and interactive materials. This concerns, for example, materials that – mimicking natural materials—can self-assemble, self-regulate or move autonomously. By enabling progress in the medical and hygiene sector, among others, and in the areas of mobility, environment and sustainability, these innovative materials can contribute towards an optimal life in the 21st century. At the DWI, young researchers and experienced scientists are jointly investigating the key questions for developing these future materials. Hereby the institute combines sophisticated fundamental research with concepts for a fast practical implementation.

Address
Forckenbeckstr. 50, 52056 Aachen, Germany
Website
www.dwi.rwth-aachen.de

Subscribe to rss feed

Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials

Similarity of hepatocytes from liver and from stem cells improved

Research with stem cells is becoming increasingly important, because stem cells can develop into any body cell—skin cells, nerve cells or organ cells such as liver cells, the so-called hepatocytes. Stem cells can therefore ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 15, 2022

0

5

An injectable guidance system for nerve cells

In many tissues of the human body, including nerve tissue, the spatial organization of cells plays an important role. Nerve cells and their long protrusions assemble into nerve tracts and transport information throughout ...

Bio & Medicine

Apr 6, 2017

1

10

Simulating cellular sorting processes

A plant or an animal cell uses numerous processes to sort and assemble tiny building blocks into larger molecules, to rebuild molecules or to dissolve them. Such processes depend on interactions between various cellular components ...

Materials Science

Mar 13, 2017

0

5