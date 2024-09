Lehigh University, (LU) was established in 1865 in the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania area as a private technical school. Today, LU is a multi-college institution noted for the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Economics, and the esteemed College of Business and Economics as well as Arts & Science and Education. The LU student body is comprised of nearly 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. LU is highly selective in the application process.

Address 27 Memorial Drive West, Bethlehem, PA. 18015 Website http://www3.lehigh.edu/default.asp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lehigh_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed