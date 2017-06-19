Lawson Health Research Institute is large hospital based research institutes located in London, Canada. Lawson is the research institute of London Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Health Care, London and works in partnership with The University of Western Ontario. In 2008, there were over 1,200 scientists, technicians and support staff working for the Lawson Health Research Institute. They received more than $60-million CDN in peer reviewed and industry sponsored contract research funding. The Sisters of St. Joseph's established the original Research Institute of St. Joseph's Health Care, London in 1983. Similar to today, the hospital had a three–dimensional focus of patient care, teaching and research. However, it became more difficult to do research as there was no dedicated space. It was the foresight of Sister Mary Doyle, the Executive Director of the hospital at that time to create the research institute and construct a building. In 1987, it became the Lawson Research Institute, named in honour of London businessman and philanthropist, Colonel Tom Lawson and his wife, Miggsie Lawson.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

