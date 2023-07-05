Laval University (Fr: Université Laval) is the oldest centre of education in Canada and was the first institution in North America to offer higher education in French. Its main campus is located in Quebec City, Quebec, the capital of the province, on the outskirts of the historic city. The university is ranked among the top ten Canadian universities in terms of research funding. The origins of the university are the Séminaire de Québec founded in 1668 by François de Laval, the first bishop of New France. Bishop Bourget of Montreal suggested interesting the Séminaire de Québec in the establishment of Université Laval. The Principal, M. Louis Casault, visited Europe to obtain a Royal charter, and studied the best university systems. The Séminaire de Québec was granted a Royal Charter on December 8, 1852, by Queen Victoria, at the instance of Lord Elgin, then governor-general, creating Université Laval with 'the rights and privileges of a university'. The charter was signed in 1852. Pope Benedict XV approved the scheme, and authorized the erection of chairs of theology and the conferring of degrees.

