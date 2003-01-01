Founded in 2005, Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network (LCOGT) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation created in the spirit of scientific exploration and discovery. LCOGT is at the forefront of astronomical research by providing real-time viewing through a worldwide network of telescopes that function in concert as one instrument, thereby offering a consistently observable sky – a never ending night giving scientists, educators, and the general public the unique ability to view and investigate astronomical phenomena quickly and take immediate observations, or monitor a star for days on end to watch it pulsate and change. This powerful network currently contains 18 deployed telescopes at 6 sites – Chile, Australia, South Africa, Maui, HI, Texas, and Tenerife. This network will grow to 21 telescopes at 8 sites when progress is completed in Israel and China in the future. These collaborator-sites fulfill both LCOGT's scientific goal to revolutionize time domain astronomy research; an! d it's educational goal to make astronomy accessible to everyone and inspire people of all ages to become involved in the excitement of scientific discovery.
- Address
- LCOGT 6740 Cortona Drive, Suite 102 Goleta, CA 93101
- Website
- http://lcogt.net/
