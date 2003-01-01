Founded in 2005, Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network (LCOGT) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation created in the spirit of scientific exploration and discovery. LCOGT is at the forefront of astronomical research by providing real-time viewing through a worldwide network of telescopes that function in concert as one instrument, thereby offering a consistently observable sky – a never ending night giving scientists, educators, and the general public the unique ability to view and investigate astronomical phenomena quickly and take immediate observations, or monitor a star for days on end to watch it pulsate and change. This powerful network currently contains 18 deployed telescopes at 6 sites – Chile, Australia, South Africa, Maui, HI, Texas, and Tenerife. This network will grow to 21 telescopes at 8 sites when progress is completed in Israel and China in the future. These collaborator-sites fulfill both LCOGT's scientific goal to revolutionize time domain astronomy research; an! d it's educational goal to make astronomy accessible to everyone and inspire people of all ages to become involved in the excitement of scientific discovery.

Address LCOGT 6740 Cortona Drive, Suite 102 Goleta, CA 93101 Website http://lcogt.net/

