The Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT) (in Finnish: until 2003 Lappeenrannan teknillinen korkeakoulu, LTKK, and from 2003 Lappeenrannan teknillinen yliopisto, LTY) was established in 1969. The university campus is situated on the shore of lake Saimaa, about 7 kilometres away from the city center. LUT specializes in industrial technology (especially forest and energy), information technology, and economics. Being located near the eastern boundary of Finland, the university also offers comprehensive know-how related to Russia. Furthermore, LUT cooperates closely with business life, and next to the university lies Technology Centre Kareltek. LUT is state run and state funded, like all other universities in Finland.

