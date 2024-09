Landes Bioscience is an Austin, Texas-based publisher of biology journals, primary books, and medical reference manuals. Cell Cycle, one of its first two journals, achieved the highest percent increase in total citations in molecular biology and genetics for the period of July‚ÄďAugust 2007, with 1490 papers cited 6228 times.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

