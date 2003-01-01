MIMS is the Swedish Node of the Nordic EMBL Partnership for Molecular Medicine, hosted at Umeå University, where MIMS is affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Science and Technology and closely connected to the University Hospital of Umeå. Affiliated scientists across Sweden concentrate on understanding how viruses, bacteria and parasites cause disease and how their hosts respond to infection. MIMS brings together researchers from many disciplines to answer important and fundamental questions of infection biology. At the regional and national level MIMS contributes to and benefits from state-of-the-art research infrastructures in imaging, genomics and structural biology.

Address byggnad 6 K och 6 L, Norrlands universitetssjukhus, 901 87 Umeå Sweden Website https://www.mims.umu.se/

Subscribe to rss feed