La Jolla Institute for Immunology is a non-profit research organization located in La Jolla, California. It is located in UC San Diego's Research Park. The Institute researches immunology and immune system diseases. The Institute employees 23 faculty members and more than 300 employees. Dr. Mitchell Kronenberg has served as its President and Scientific Director since 2003. The Institute was founded in 1988.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

