Founded in 1993 in İstanbul, Koç University is a non-profit research university supported by the resources of the internationally renowned Vehbi Koç Foundation. Since its establishment, Koç University has emerged as a center of global excellence in science and education and is uniquely positioned to explore the overlaps of Medicine, Engineering, Science, Social Sciences and Administrative Sciences to further pursue basic and applied research, and attract the best students and faculty members. Through seven colleges and four graduate schools, Koç University offers 22 undergraduate, 29 masters and 30 PhD programs in English.

Address Rumelifeneri Yolu, Sariyer Istanbul, Turkey Website https://www.ku.edu.tr/en/home

