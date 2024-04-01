Founded in 1993 in İstanbul, Koç University is a non-profit research university supported by the resources of the internationally renowned Vehbi Koç Foundation. Since its establishment, Koç University has emerged as a center of global excellence in science and education and is uniquely positioned to explore the overlaps of Medicine, Engineering, Science, Social Sciences and Administrative Sciences to further pursue basic and applied research, and attract the best students and faculty members. Through seven colleges and four graduate schools, Koç University offers 22 undergraduate, 29 masters and 30 PhD programs in English.

Address
Rumelifeneri Yolu, Sariyer Istanbul, Turkey
Website
https://www.ku.edu.tr/en/home

Subscribe to rss feed

Koc University

Wireless sensor enables real-time spoilage alerts on food

Food waste and food-borne diseases are among the most critical problems urban populations face today. They contribute to greenhouse emissions tremendously and amplify economic and environmental costs. Since food spoilage ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 9, 2023

0

39

Organoids: The future of disease modelling?

Organoid technologies have become a powerful emerging tool to model liver diseases, for drug screening, and for personalized treatments. Assoc. Prof. Tamer Önder of Koç University and his team generated and characterized ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 1, 2021

0

18

Research proves effects of company mergers on prices

Assistant Professor Umut Güler of Koç University College of Administrative Sciences and Economics and his colleagues (Kanishka Misra, Rady School of Management, University of California, San Diego and Vishal Singh, Stern ...

Economics & Business

Dec 13, 2019

0

13

Caught in the act: Proteins responsible for metastasis

Research by Assoc. Prof. Nurhan Özlü of Koç University Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics and her team, recently published in Molecular & Cellular Proteomics, has uncovered the effects of two proteins in the ...

Biotechnology

Oct 2, 2019

0

12

The start of a new era in stem cell therapy

A recent study published in the April 8 issue of Nature Chemical Biology improves on the "Cellular Reprogramming" method developed by Nobel Laureate in Medicine and Physiology Prof. Shinya Yamanaka, making it possible to ...

Biochemistry

Jun 13, 2019

0

150

Can we cure cancer by finding out how two proteins interact?

In a paper published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Dr. Özdemir has studied two protein families named Rho GTPases and IQGAPs, which are known to play an important role in cancer metastasis. These two "suspicious" ...

Biochemistry

Apr 15, 2019

0

8