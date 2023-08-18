Kent State University (also known as Kent, Kent State, and KSU) is a public research university located in Kent, Ohio, United States. The university has eight campuses around the Northeast Ohio region with the main campus in Kent being the largest. Other campuses are located in Ashtabula, Burton, East Liverpool, Jackson Township, New Philadelphia, Salem, and Warren, Ohio. As of September 2011, Kent State is one of the largest universities in Ohio with an enrollment of 42,185 students in the eight-campus system and 27,855 students at the main campus in Kent. It is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation as one of the top 77 public research universities in the US and one of the top 76 in community engagement. In 2010, Kent State was ranked as one of the top 200 universities in the world by Times Higher Education. Kent State offers over 300 degree programs, among them 250 baccalaureate, 40 associate's, 50 master's, and 23 doctoral programs of study, which include such notable programs as nursing, liquid crystals, business, history, library science, aeronautics, journalism and fashion design.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed