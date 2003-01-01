The Kennedy Krieger Institute, founded in 1937 and located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a Johns Hopkins affiliate which provides inpatient and outpatient medical care, community services, and school based programs for children and adolescents with learning disabilities, as well as disorders of the brain, spinal cord, and musculoskeletal system. The Institute provides services for children with developmental concerns mild to severe, and is involved in research into various disorders, including new interventions and earlier diagnosis. Kennedy Krieger Institute is a nonprofit medical, educational and research corporation chartered as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization under IRS regulations. Kennedy Krieger Institute opened its doors in 1937 when Winthrop Phelps, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon from Baltimore, responded to a dire need for treatment for individuals with cerebral palsy. Dr. Phelps founded the Children's Rehabilitation Institute, the first treatment facility in the country dedicated solely to children with cerebral palsy.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

