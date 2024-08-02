The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is the largest research and education institution in Germany, resulting from a merger of the university (Universität Karlsruhe (TH)) and the research center (Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe) of the city of Karlsruhe. The university, also known as Fridericiana, was founded in 1825. In 2009, it merged with the former national nuclear research center founded in 1956 as the Kernforschungszentrum Karlsruhe (KfK). One of nine German Excellence Universities, the KIT is one of the leading universities in science and engineering in Europe, ranking 6th overall in terms of citation impact. The University of Karlsruhe was founded as Polytechnische Schule, a polytechnical school, on 7 October 1825. It was modeled upon the École polytechnique in Paris. In 1865, Grand Duke Frederick I of Baden (German: Friedrich) raised the school to the status of a Hochschule, an institution of higher education. Since 1902 the university has also been known as the Fridericiana in his honour.

Address
Hermann-von-Helmholtz-Platz 1, Karlsruhe, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Website
http://www.kit.edu
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlsruhe_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Membrane technology: Looking deep into the smallest pores

Membranes of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes (VaCNT) can be used to clean or desalinate water at high flow rate and low pressure. Recently, researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and partners carried out ...

Nanophysics

Feb 21, 2024

0

6

Fundamental equation for superconducting quantum bits revised

Physicists from Forschungszentrum Jülich and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have uncovered that Josephson tunnel junctions—the fundamental building blocks of superconducting quantum computers—are more complex ...

Superconductivity

Feb 14, 2024

0

65

Diapers can be recycled 200 times faster with light

More than 100,000 tons of diapers are disposed of annually in Germany. Vast amounts of valuable resources, such as diaper liners, end up in the trash. The liners consist of special polymers, so-called superabsorbers.

Polymers

Oct 25, 2023

0

22

New ammonia reaction could offer a sustainable source of nitrogen

A big goal in chemistry is to find a simple way to produce amines from ammonia and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Catalytic addition to activate and transfer ammonia would not give rise to any waste. Hence, the process would be ...

Analytical Chemistry

Oct 24, 2023

0

70

page 1 from 38