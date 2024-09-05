Kansas State University, (K-State) was founded in 1863. K-State has 60 academic departments in nine colleges. K-State has a student body of 23,500 in the undergraduate and graduate programs. K-State is noted for its Physics Department and the James R. MacDonald Laboratory for research in atomic, molecular and optical physics. Also, notable research institutes include, The Natural Gas Machinery Lab, TRIGA Mark II Nuclear Research Facility and S.M.A.R.T. Laboratory.

Address 9 Anderson Hall Manhattan, KS 66506 Website http://www.k-state.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kansas_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed