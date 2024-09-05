Kansas State University, (K-State) was founded in 1863. K-State has 60 academic departments in nine colleges. K-State has a student body of 23,500 in the undergraduate and graduate programs. K-State is noted for its Physics Department and the James R. MacDonald Laboratory for research in atomic, molecular and optical physics. Also, notable research institutes include, The Natural Gas Machinery Lab, TRIGA Mark II Nuclear Research Facility and S.M.A.R.T. Laboratory.

Kansas State University

Veterinarian offers tips to prevent holiday weight gain in pets

The holiday season is filled with hearty, delicious food, visiting with friends and family, decreased physical activity, busy schedules and weight gain. According to a Kansas State University veterinarian, it is also a time ...

Veterinary medicine

Nov 23, 2022

0

9

Report details teacher shortages by state

As millions of K–12 students head back to the classroom, a new report by Kansas State University College of Education researchers shows the scope of the teaching vacancy problem across the country, providing what may be ...

Education

Aug 25, 2022

0

8

Tips for keeping pets safe from household dangers

Certain everyday household items can pose a threat to pets' health, says Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Here are some items and situations pets owners can watch ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 26, 2021

1

11

