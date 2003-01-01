Kaiser Permanente was founded in 1945 and remains a comprehensive, managed care hospital/patient care organization. Kaiser Permanente has 37 medical centers and 400 medical offices located throughout the U.S. It is the largest managed care organization in the U.S., with an annual budget of over $34.5 billion. Its orgins go back to the inspiration to provide health care for city workers and government contract workers. Today, Kaiser Permanente is involved in preventative care, research in health care and provides services to individuals and group insurance for employers.

Address 1 Kaiser Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612 Website https://www.kaiserpermanente.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaiser_Permanente

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

