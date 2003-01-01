The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (JDRF) was founded in 1970 as non-profit fund raising organization to promote and fund research for treatment and cure of Type 1 Diabetes (juvenile diabetes). Since its inception, JDRF has donated more than $1.3 billion to research for juvenile diabetes. The organization is international with partners in the U.K., and other countries. JDRF is organized by chapters throughout the world. To date JDRF has funded more than 1,000 clinics, awarded grants and fellowships in 22 countries.

Address 120 Wall Street, 19th Floor New York, NY 10005 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juvenile_Diabetes_Research_Foundation

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

