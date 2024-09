the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, (JNCI) is published twice-monthly by Oxford University Press and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. JNCI is unrelated to the American National Cancer Institute JNCI is a leading world-wide publication for clinicians and scientists in the filed of cancer research.

Address 8120 Woodmont Avenue Suite 500 Bethesda, MD 20814-2743 USA Website http://jnci.oxfordjournals.org/

