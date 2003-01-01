The Journal of Clinical Investigation is a monthly open access biomedical scientific journal, with a 2010 impact factor of 14.152. It was established in 1924. The editorial board is unusual in that its members are located chiefly at a single academic medical center and are predominantly members of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. Its leadership changes every five years: As of March 2007, it is located at the University of Pennsylvania and the current editor-in-chief is Laurence A. Turka (Harvard University). From March 2002 to March 2007, the board was located at Columbia University, with Andrew Marks as editor-in-chief.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed