Joslin Diabetes Center is the world?s largest diabetes research center, diabetes clinic, and provider of diabetes education. It is located in the Longwood Medical and Academic Area in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Among the Harvard Medical School Affiliated institutions, Joslin is unique in its sole focus on diabetes. Joslin has the world?s largest team of board-certified physicians treating diabetes and its complications, as well as the largest staff of Certified Diabetes Educators anywhere in the world.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed