Ithaca College was established in 1892 as a private music conservatory in the serene area of Ithaca, New York. Today, Ithaca College has a mixture of communications, music, science, health and liberal arts programs. Ithaca College offers summer programs and other programs at its campus in London. Ithaca College has approximately 6500 students enrolled at the undergraduate and graduate level.

Address 219 Alumni Hall, Ithaca, NY 14850-7044 Website http://www.ithaca.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ithaca_College

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed