ITER (originally an acronym of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) is an international nuclear fusion research and engineering project, which is currently building the world's largest and most advanced experimental tokamak nuclear fusion reactor at the Cadarache facility in the south of France. The ITER project aims to make the long-awaited transition from experimental studies of plasma physics to full-scale electricity-producing fusion power plants. The project is funded and run by seven member entities — the European Union (EU), India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea and the United States. The EU, as host party for the ITER complex, is contributing 45% of the cost, with the other six parties contributing 9% each. The ITER fusion reactor itself has been designed to produce 500 megawatts of output power for 50 megawatts of input power, or ten times the amount of energy put in. The machine is expected to demonstrate the principle of producing more energy from the fusion process than is used to initiate it, something that has not yet been achieved with previous fusion reactors.

Address
Cadarache, Bouches-du-Rhône
Website
http://www.iter.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ITER

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

ITER

World's most powerful magnet ready to ship

After a decade of design and fabrication, General Atomics is ready to ship the first module of the Central Solenoid, the world's most powerful magnet. It will become a central component of ITER, a machine that replicates ...

Plasma Physics

Jun 15, 2021

ITER superconductor production nears completion

The single largest superconductor procurement in industrial history is drawing to a successful close. An eight-year campaign to produce the superconductors for ITER's powerful magnet systems is in its final stages, with nearly ...

General Physics

Sep 17, 2015

Europe to equip the biggest cryoplant in the world

A major technological deal has been reached between Fusion for Energy, the EU organisation responsible for Europe's contribution to ITER, and Air Liquide, gas technology global leader, in order to equip the world's biggest ...

General Physics

May 23, 2014

ITER has arrival

On Monday 3 June the first ITER load made its way from the docks in Fos-sur-Mer, near Marseille, to the ITER construction site. Its precious cargo: 14.5 tons of copper conductor manufactured in China. The 737-metre copper ...

General Physics

Jun 5, 2013

ITER blanket technology approved

(Phys.org) —The design of the ITER blanket system, a crucial technology on the way to fusion power, has been approved and is now ready to proceed to the manufacturing stage. "The development and validation of the final ...

General Physics

Apr 25, 2013

Robustness of ITER's solenoid conductor confirmed

(Phys.org)—After an intensive effort to improve the capability of ITER's central solenoid conductor, the ITER Organization has concluded that a technically reliable and economically viable solution has been found. This ...

General Physics

Feb 5, 2013

