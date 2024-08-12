IOS Press was formed in 1987 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. IOS currently has offices in numerous locations around the globe. IOS Press publishes about 85 international science-related journals and releases hundred of books annually related to mathematics, medicine, computer science and the natural sciences. IOS is a member of STM, International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers. IOS Press routinely provides news updates on their scientific publications on the IOS Press Web site.

Address Nieuwe Hemweg 6B 1013 BG Amsterdam The Netherlands Website http://www.iospress.nl/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IOS_Press

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed