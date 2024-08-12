IOS Press was formed in 1987 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. IOS currently has offices in numerous locations around the globe. IOS Press publishes about 85 international science-related journals and releases hundred of books annually related to mathematics, medicine, computer science and the natural sciences. IOS is a member of STM, International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers. IOS Press routinely provides news updates on their scientific publications on the IOS Press Web site.
- Address
- Nieuwe Hemweg 6B
1013 BG Amsterdam
The Netherlands
- Website
- http://www.iospress.nl/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IOS_Press
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
