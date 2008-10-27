The International Science Grid (iSGTV) publishes weekly updates and press releases about promoting grid computing, grid-empowered research, scientific discoveries, and grid technologies around the world. ISGTV is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, The National Science Foundation, the European Commission's Information Society and Media Directorate-General through GridTalk, EGEE, TeraGrid, OSG and GridPP. iSGTV launched in 2006 for the purpose of sharing knowledge and research and encouraging open science collaborations. ISGTV encourages interested individuals to link to their Web site and reprints of articles are allowed. ISGTV only requires credit to iSGTV and the author.

International Science Grid

Catching quakes with laptops

Inside your laptop is a small accelerometer chip, there to protect the delicate moving parts of your hard disk from sudden jolts. It turns out that the same chip is a pretty good earthquake sensor, too -- especially if the ...

Computer Sciences

Oct 27, 2008

