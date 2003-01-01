The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, is a non-governmental organization founded in 1998. It was formed from the merger of the European Foundation for Osteoporosis, founded in 1987, and the International Federation of Societies on Skeletal Diseases. The foundation functions as a global alliance of individuals and organizations concerned with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. The goal of the foundation is to increase the early detection of osteoporosis, as well as to improve the treatment of the condition through international collaboration among national healthcare systems and governments. Members of IOF are divided into a committee of National Societies, a Committee of Scientific Advisors, and a Committee of Corporate Advisors. Current president of IOF is Professor John Kanis. Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan is patron of the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed