The Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) is an independent research organisation founded as a joint initiative of the Austrian Academy of Sciences in cooperation with the company Boehringer Ingelheim an international pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Germany. IMBA operates in close collaboration with the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology, Boehringer's basic research center both located next to each other at the Campus Vienna Biocenter (VBC). IMBA's vision is to understand the fundamental molecular mechanism in molecular biological processes and currently focus in cell biology, RNA interference, and epigenetics research performed by independent research groups. The topics actually addressed at the institute are: IMBA services are shared with the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) offer a state-of-the-art infrastructure for scientists who are dedicated to making a difference in biological molecular research. Services offered comprise the Bioinformatics department for sequence analysis, scientific data mining with hardware and software infrastructure. The BioOptics facility offers analytical flow cytometry, cell sorting and microscopy.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

