The Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) is an independent research organisation founded as a joint initiative of the Austrian Academy of Sciences in cooperation with the company Boehringer Ingelheim an international pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Germany. IMBA operates in close collaboration with the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology, Boehringer's basic research center both located next to each other at the Campus Vienna Biocenter (VBC). IMBA's vision is to understand the fundamental molecular mechanism in molecular biological processes and currently focus in cell biology, RNA interference, and epigenetics research performed by independent research groups. The topics actually addressed at the institute are: IMBA services are shared with the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) offer a state-of-the-art infrastructure for scientists who are dedicated to making a difference in biological molecular research. Services offered comprise the Bioinformatics department for sequence analysis, scientific data mining with hardware and software infrastructure. The BioOptics facility offers analytical flow cytometry, cell sorting and microscopy.

Revealing the evolutionary origin of genomic imprinting 

Some of our genes can be expressed or silenced depending on whether we inherited them from our mother or our father. The mechanism behind this phenomenon, known as genomic imprinting, is determined by DNA modifications during ...

Evolution

Mar 6, 2024

Harnessing the power of CRISPR in space and time

Researchers in Vienna from Ulrich Elling's laboratory at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences—in collaboration with the Vienna BioCenter Core Facilities have developed a revolutionary ...

Biotechnology

Dec 2, 2019

Upcycling of proteins protects DNA from parasites

Of the three billion base pairs in the human genome, less than two percent contain the information encoding the ~20,000 proteins. That is, because at least half of our genetic material originated from selfish genetic elements ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 9, 2019

Ricin only lethal in combination with sugar

The plant toxin ricin is one of the most poisonous naturally occurring proteins, making it an extremely dangerous bioweapon. Ricin attacks have made headlines a number of times over the years, including the spectacular "umbrella ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 20, 2017

Chromosome mechanics guide nuclear assembly

Every one of our cells stores its genome within the nucleus – the quintessential subcellular structure that distinguishes eukaryotic cells from bacteria. When animal cells divide, they disassemble their nucleus, releasing ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 28, 2017

How cells hack their own genes

DNA in all organisms from yeast to humans encodes the genes that make it possible to live and reproduce. But these beneficial genes make up only 2 percent of our DNA. In fact, more than two-thirds of our genome is populated ...

Biotechnology

Aug 24, 2017

Building better brains—a bioengineered upgrade for organoids

A few years ago, Jürgen Knoblich and his team at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) have pioneered brain organoid technology. They developed a method for cultivating three-dimensional ...

Biotechnology

Jun 1, 2017

