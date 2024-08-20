ICIQ is committed to performing excellent research at the frontier of knowledge in two main areas: Catalysis and Renewable Energy. The institute also has two other commitments: knowledge and technology transfer to the chemical, pharmaceutical and energy industrial sectors and that of training the future generation of scientists by offering high-quality educational programmes to master and PhD students and postdoctoral researchers as well. Our mission is to lead, from the vantage point of molecular science, cross-strategies for solving major social and economic challenges, such as climate change and sustainable supply of energetic and raw materials, thereby contributing to the establishment of a knowledge-based economy and improving quality of life for all.

Address Avda. Països Catalans, 16 43007 Tarragona Website http://www.iciq.org/

