ICIQ is committed to performing excellent research at the frontier of knowledge in two main areas: Catalysis and Renewable Energy. The institute also has two other commitments: knowledge and technology transfer to the chemical, pharmaceutical and energy industrial sectors and that of training the future generation of scientists by offering high-quality educational programmes to master and PhD students and postdoctoral researchers as well. Our mission is to lead, from the vantage point of molecular science, cross-strategies for solving major social and economic challenges, such as climate change and sustainable supply of energetic and raw materials, thereby contributing to the establishment of a knowledge-based economy and improving quality of life for all.

Address
Avda. Països Catalans, 16 43007 Tarragona
Website
http://www.iciq.org/

Subscribe to rss feed

Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia

Rethinking old reaction mechanisms to obtain drug-type molecules

Nitrogen is an important and abundant element on Earth. In fact, nitrogen in the gas state is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere. This element is in our body as part of our DNA and in the center of hemoglobin. But nitrogen ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 1, 2024

0

51

Isolating an elusive missing link

The water oxidation reaction (WOR) is one of the most important reactions on the planet since it is the source of nearly all the atmosphere's oxygen. Understanding its intricacies can hold the key to improve the efficiency ...

Materials Science

May 31, 2021

1

244

The expanding possibilities of bio-based polymers

Finding innovative and sustainable solutions to our material needs is one of the core objectives of green chemistry. The myriad plastics that envelop our daily life—from mattresses to food and cars—are mostly made from ...

Materials Science

Mar 2, 2021

1

11

page 1 from 2