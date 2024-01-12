The Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) is an institution engaged in basic and applied research at the interface between molecular and cell biology, computational and structural biology and chemistry, with experts in proteomics, genomics, biostatistics and advanced digital microscopy. The institute was created by the Government of Catalonia in October 2005 and is located at the Barcelona Science Park (Parc Científic de Barcelona - PCB). The director of the Institute is Prof. Joan J. Guinovart i Cirera and the adjunct director is Prof. Joan Massagué Solé. IRB Barcelona was recently named a "Severo Ochoa Centre of Excellence" by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (2011), current Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed