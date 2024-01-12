The Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) is an institution engaged in basic and applied research at the interface between molecular and cell biology, computational and structural biology and chemistry, with experts in proteomics, genomics, biostatistics and advanced digital microscopy. The institute was created by the Government of Catalonia in October 2005 and is located at the Barcelona Science Park (Parc Científic de Barcelona - PCB). The director of the Institute is Prof. Joan J. Guinovart i Cirera and the adjunct director is Prof. Joan Massagué Solé. IRB Barcelona was recently named a "Severo Ochoa Centre of Excellence" by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (2011), current Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness.

Website
http://www.irbbarcelona.org
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_for_Research_in_Biomedicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona)

A new inactive form of p38α protein discovered

p38α protein, a key enzyme in the regulation of various cellular functions, plays a crucial role in some diseases, including cancer, chronic inflammation, and neurodegenerative conditions. Since the discovery of p38α, various ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 19, 2023

0

1

Researchers discover Chinmo, 'the youth gene'

A new study published on eLife and led by the Institute for Evolutionary Biology (IBE, CSIC-UPF) and the IRB Barcelona, has revealed that the Chinmo gene is responsible for establishing the juvenile stage in insects. It also ...

Evolution

May 25, 2023

0

4295

page 1 from 9