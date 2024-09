Founded in 1930, with the motto, "Truth and Beauty," the Institute for Advanced Study is devoted to advancing the frontiers of knowledge without concern for immediate application. From founding faculty member Albert Einstein to the foremost thinkers of today, the Institute enables bold, nonconformist research that provides long-term utility and new technologies, leading to innovation and enrichment of our society in unexpected ways.

Address 1 Einstein Dr, Princeton, NJ Website https://www.ias.edu/

