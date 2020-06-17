The Institue of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera (ICTJA-CSIC) is an international spanish geosciences research institute of excellence whose mission is to advance the understanding of Earth System Science. We will achieve this by applying advanced (forefront) experimental and analytical methodologies to well-defined, knowledge-driven research objectives. A key part of our mission is to meet industrial and societal needs through knowledge transfer applied to geohazards and exploration and exploitation of geological resources. Central to our mission is quality training of the next generation of Earth Science researchers and technicians.

Address C/ Lluís Solé i Sabaris, s/n 08024 Barcelona Spain Website http://www.ictja.csic.es/

Subscribe to rss feed