The Infectious Diseases Society of America, (IDSA) was established in 1963 in a collaborative effort between The American Society for Microbiology and the American Society for Clinical Investigations, Association of American Physicians, American Federation for Clinical Research with the assistance of the preeminent infectious disease investigator Maxwell Finland. IDSA promotes scientific research, inquiry, education, publishes peer review studies, conducts symposiums and is comprised of the elite investigators of infectious diseases and clinical physicians world-wide. Today , IDSA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Address 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22209 Website http://www.idsociety.org/default.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infectious_Diseases_Society_of_America

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

