Indiana State University (ISU) is a public university located in Terre Haute, Indiana, United States. The Princeton Review has named Indiana State as one of the "Best in the Midwest" seven years running, and the College of Education's Graduate Program was recently named as a 'Top 100' by U.S. News & World Report while the graduate program in nursing was recognized as among the "Top 75' in the nation by U.S. News. The magazine currently classifies Indiana State University as a tier 2 national university. The current Carnegie classification for ISU is Doctoral/Research University. Indiana State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. ISU is also included in Carnegie's new Curricular Engagement and Outreach & Partnerships category that recognizes substantial commitments to both an academic approach to mutually beneficial and respectful community collaboration and extensive outreach and partnerships.tion,

Address 200 N. Seventh Street, Terre Haute, Indiana, United States of America 47809 Website http://www.indstate.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indiana_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed