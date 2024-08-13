The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is India's premier institute for advanced research and higher education. With over 40 departments and centres under six major divisions, the institute offers PhD, Master's and Bachelor of Science programs in all science and engineering disciplines. IISc is consistently ranked as India's top university in global and national rankings. The institute recently secured the 8th position among the world's Best Small Universities in the Times Higher Education rankings 2017. IISc is renowned for its academic freedom, and emphasis on innovative, interdisciplinary research. Faculty members and alumni have made pioneering contributions to the country's defense, atomic energy, space and other science and technology programmes. In the last 100 years, the Institute's faculty members have together won the largest number of awards and honors in the country.

Address
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), CV Raman Avenue, Bangalore - 560012, India
Website
http://www.iisc.ac.in/

Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth

During protein synthesis, or translation, genetic information transcribed in the cell's mRNA directs the stringing together of amino acids—the building blocks of proteins. As the translation machinery carouses along the ...

Cell & Microbiology

4 hours ago

Engineered biocatalyst for making 'drop-in' biofuels

Researchers at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry (IPC), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have developed an enzymatic platform that can efficiently transform naturally abundant and inexpensive fatty acids ...

Biochemistry

Jun 28, 2024

Physicists find a new way to represent π

While investigating how string theory can be used to explain certain physical phenomena, scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have stumbled upon on a new series representation for the irrational number π. ...

General Physics

Jun 18, 2024

Novel hydrogel removes microplastics from water

Microplastics pose a great threat to human health. These tiny plastic debris can enter our bodies through the water we drink and increase the risk of illnesses. They are also an environmental hazard; found even in remote ...

Nanomaterials

Apr 12, 2024

Tracking the virus behind India's lumpy skin cattle crisis

In May 2022, cattle across India began dying of a mysterious illness. Since then, about 1,00,000 cows have lost their lives to a devastating outbreak of what scientists have identified as lumpy skin disease. The outbreak ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Apr 2, 2024

