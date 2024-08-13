The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is India's premier institute for advanced research and higher education. With over 40 departments and centres under six major divisions, the institute offers PhD, Master's and Bachelor of Science programs in all science and engineering disciplines. IISc is consistently ranked as India's top university in global and national rankings. The institute recently secured the 8th position among the world's Best Small Universities in the Times Higher Education rankings 2017. IISc is renowned for its academic freedom, and emphasis on innovative, interdisciplinary research. Faculty members and alumni have made pioneering contributions to the country's defense, atomic energy, space and other science and technology programmes. In the last 100 years, the Institute's faculty members have together won the largest number of awards and honors in the country.

Address Indian Institute of Science (IISc), CV Raman Avenue, Bangalore - 560012, India Website http://www.iisc.ac.in/

Subscribe to rss feed