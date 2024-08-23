The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune is an autonomous teaching and research institute set up in 2006 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, with the primary goal of integrating high-quality research with undergraduate teaching. IISER Pune offers academic programmes at the undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD levels. IISER Pune is ranked 42 in the Overall category and 29 in the Research category of the 2024 India Rankings by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), and is ranked 801-1000 in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Listed 13th in India, 167th at the Asia-Pacific level, and 439th globally on the 2024 Nature Index Tables. Website: www.iiserpune.ac.in | Twitter.com/IISERPune | Linkedin.com/school/iiserp | Facebook.com/IISERP | YouTube: iiserpunemedia | Instagram.com/iiser.pune/

Address Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Pune 411008, India Website https://www.iiserpune.ac.in/

