Incheon National University (INU), previously also known as the University of Incheon (UI), is a national university in Incheon, Seoul, South Korea. The University is located in Songdo International Business District in Incheon Free Economic Zone. (Incheon Free Economic Zone). The university operates the main campus Songdo, and satellite campuses in Michuhol and Dohwa-dong.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

