IMDEA Nanociencia is the Madrid's Institute for Advanced Studies in Nanoscience, an interdisciplinary research centre dedicated to the exploration of basic nanoscience and the development of applications of nanotechnology in connection with innovative industries. IMDEA Nanociencia is a non-profit foundation, funded by the Regional Government of Madrid and the Spanish Ministry of Education and Science. The institute is located in the campus of Autonoma University in Madrid, Spain.

Address Faraday Str. 9, 28049 Madrid Spain Website http://nanociencia.imdea.org/

