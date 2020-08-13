Illinois State University (ISU) is a public university in Normal, Illinois, United States. Founded in 1857 as Illinois State Normal University, it is the oldest public university in Illinois. The university emphasizes teaching and is recognized as one of the top ten largest producers of teachers in the US according to the American Association of Colleges of Teacher Education.

