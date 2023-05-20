Illinois Institute of Technology, commonly called Illinois Tech or IIT, is a private Ph.D.-granting university located in Chicago, Illinois, with programs in engineering, science, psychology, architecture, business, communications, industrial technology, information technology, design, and law. It is a member of the Association of Independent Technological Universities.
IIT was formed in 1940 by the merger of Armour Institute of Technology (founded in 1890) and Lewis Institute (founded in 1895).
- Website
- http://web.iit.edu/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illinois_Institute_of_Technology
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
