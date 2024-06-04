New analysis sheds light on Idaho's state dinosaur
New findings from an Idaho State University paleontologist are answering some questions about Idaho's State Dinosaur and raising a few more.
Paleontology & Fossils
Jun 4, 2024
Leif Tapanila, Idaho State University geosciences professor and director of the Idaho Museum of Natural History, is a co-author on a scientific paper published this summer in the Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural ...
Plants & Animals
Aug 16, 2019
Idaho State University researchers are working with Grand Teton National Park and various tribes to better document about 50 Native American artifacts from the park's David T. Vernon Collection and create digital 3-D visualizations ...
Other
Jul 27, 2016
Charles Darwin famously included only one illustration in his book "On the Origin of Species" published in 1859. It was a diagram of how species originate through time in a manner that, on paper, resembles a family tree. ...
Evolution
Aug 29, 2013
Mention the word "crystals" and few people think of nuclear fuel. Unless you are Eric Burgett. The Idaho State University professor is on a quest to create pure, single crystals of uranium and uranium oxide so researchers ...
Energy & Green Tech
Jun 25, 2013
(Phys.org) —For more than 5,000 years, people have studied bamboo: its uses, growth forms, unusual flowering cycles, and its relationship to other plant groups. Until now, the relationships among the major lineages of bamboos, ...
Biotechnology
Apr 11, 2013
(Phys.org)—Using CAT scans and making 3-D virtual reconstructions of the jaws of the ancient fish Helicoprion, Idaho State University researchers have solved some of the mysteries surrounding large spiral fossils of this ...
Archaeology
Feb 27, 2013
