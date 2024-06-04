Idaho State University (ISU) is a public university located in Pocatello, Idaho, United States. It has outreach programs in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Boise and Twin Falls. ISU's seven colleges offer academic study in the natural and physical sciences, humanities, performing and visual arts, education, engineering, business, pharmacy and technology, with a total of over 280 available programs. Enrollment for the fall semester in 2009 stood at 15,553 total students, making ISU the second-largest major university in the State of Idaho in terms of full-time enrollment. Previously, ISU enrolled a large number of older, part-time students who lived and worked off-campus; this demographic is decreasing as ISU is attempting to make the transition to a more traditional undergraduate population. The student-teacher ratio at ISU is 16:1. Notable programs at ISU include physics, pharmacy, biology, liberal arts, anthropology, business, physician assistant and nursing. ISU is attempting to open the state's first medical school, and has begun a Family Medicine Residency Program, which was awarded a $960,000 federal grant.

Address 921 S. 8th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho, United States of America 83209 Website http://www.isu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idaho_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

