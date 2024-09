Humane Society International and its partners together constitute one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. For more than 25 years, HSI has been working for the protection of all animals using science, advocacy, education and hands-on programs. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide

Address 1255 23rd Street., NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037 U.S.A. Website http://www.hsi.org/

