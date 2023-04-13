The Methodist Hospital is a hospital located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Established in 1919 as an outreach ministry of The United Methodist Church, Methodist is one of the most comprehensive teaching hospitals in the United States, with leading specialists in every field of medicine. The hospital has consistently ranked as "One of America's Best Hospitals" according to U.S. News and World Report. The hospital has earned worldwide recognition in multiple specialties including cardiovascular surgery, cancer and epilepsy treatment and organ transplatation. Primarily affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the hospital directs millions of dollars into research and advances in patient care. Methodist offers the latest innovations in medical, surgical and diagnostic techniques. The Methodist Hospital system was named one of "Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2006 and ranked ninth in the "Top 10 Companies to Work For" in 2007 and ranked eighth in 2008 according to Fortune Magazine. It now ranks seventeenth in Fortune Magazine.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

