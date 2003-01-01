Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is a hospital in New York City that specializes in orthopedic surgery and the treatment of rheumatologic conditions. Founded in 1863 by Dr. James Knight, HSS is the oldest orthopedic hospital in the United States and is considered one of the top hospitals in the world for joint replacement. The hospital also performs the most knee replacement surgeries of any hospital in the United States. Thomas Sculco, M.D. serves as the Medical Director and Surgeon-in-Chief and Louis Shapiro serves as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Additional areas of expertise at HSS include spine surgery and sports medicine. HSS physicians with a subspecialty training in the field of spine surgery focus on patients who suffer from congenital or acute spinal disorders as well as from chronic back pain. The sports medicine services at HSS treat athletic injuries of the musculoskeletal system with a special focus on shoulder, elbow, and knee injuries.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

