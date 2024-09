The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) is a public research university in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong. Founded in 1991, the university consists of four main academic schools, offering programs in science, engineering, business and management, humanities and social science, along with the Interdisciplinary Programs Office, Fok Ying Tung Graduate School and Institute for Public Policy.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

