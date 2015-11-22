The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS), which was launched on 22 November 2015, aspires to be an international centre of excellence for the advancement of technology and innovation by bringing together an interdisciplinary team of world-renowned scholars and researchers, including Nobel laureates and academicians, to contribute to the solutions of pressing real-world problems. Conferences, symposiums, workshops, and lectures will be organized to facilitate exchange of ideas among academic communities locally, regionally and internationally.

Address LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, City University of Hong Kong, 83 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong Website https://www.ias.cityu.edu.hk/en/

