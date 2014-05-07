The High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, known as KEK, is a national organization whose purpose is to operate the largest particle physics laboratory in Japan, which is situated in Tsukuba of Ibaraki prefecture. Established in 1997. The term "KEK" is also used to refer to the laboratory itself, which employs approximately 900 employees. KEK's main function is to provide the particle accelerators and other infrastructure needed for high-energy physics, material science, structural biology, radiation science, computing science, nuclear transmutation and so on. Numerous experiments have been constructed at KEK by internal and international collaborations to make use of them. Makoto Kobayashi is the emeritus professor at KEK, is known for his work on CP-violation, and was awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physics. KEK was established in 1997 in a reorganization of the Institute of Nuclear Study, University of Tokyo (established in 1955), the National Laboratory for High Energy Physics (established in 1971), and the Meson Science Laboratory of the University of Tokyo (established in 1988).

Address Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, Japan Website http://legacy.kek.jp/intra-e/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KEK

