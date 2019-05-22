The Henry Ford Health System was founded by automobile pioneer, Henry Ford in 1915 in the Detroit, Michigan area. Today, the Henry Ford Health System is a mega-medical center which includes numerous hospitals, labs and medical education. The Henry Ford Health System collectively has more than 21,500 medical professional employees including over 3,000 nurses from Canada. The Henry Ford Health System is a fully accredited Trauma Center and treats more than 3-million patients annually. A significant number of patient's medical charges, ($1.72 million) are uncompensated by insurance. Nonetheless, the Henry Ford Health System is able to improve and expand the facilities and was able to show a small net profit of about $105 million for 2008.

Address Public Relations Department One Ford Place, Suite 3B Detroit, MI 48202 Website http://www.henryford.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

