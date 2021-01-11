Helmholtz Zentrum München studies the pathogenesis of major common diseases, placing special emphasis on diabetes mellitus, allergies and lung diseases. The focus of research is on the interaction between environmental and lifestyle factors and individual genetic makeup during disease development. Through this research to uncover the mechanisms underlying disease, the Center also contributes significantly to a better understanding of other common diseases such as immunological and neuropsychiatric diseases and cancer. With its excellent basic research programs and top-level scientific and technical infrastructure, the Center develops innovative approaches to personalized diagnostics, therapy and prevention. International cooperative projects and the active promotion of young scientists make the Center an attractive employer. The collaboration with outstanding partners in research institutions, hospitals and industry enables the bidirectional translation of new insights from basic research to clinical practice and from clinical observations back again to the research laboratory. Through translational research centers, clinical cooperations and collaborations with industry, advances in knowledge bring about rapid benefits to society. The goal is to develop an approach to medicine that addresses the cause of disease and thus prevents, cures or alleviates disease.

Address Ingolstädter Landstraße 1 D-85764 Neuherberg Website https://www.helmholtz-muenchen.de/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helmholtz_Zentrum_M%C3%BCnchen

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

