Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (abbr. HHU; German: Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf) is a public university in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which was founded in 1965 as the successor organization to Düsseldorf's Medical Academy of 1907 and was named after German poet Heinrich Heine.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

